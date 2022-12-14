Pet owners can get the perfect holiday gift with ‘Doodles for Dollars’ Pet owners can email a request for a doodle commission and include a photo of the pet they want a doodle of.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A really cute gift idea for yourself or a friend, and the money also helps Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control.

It’s called “Doodles for Dollars,” and it was started in 2020. Pet owners can email a request for a doodle commission and include a photo of the pet they want a doodle of.

Then, a staff member will sketch, paint, draw and doodle the pet’s photo, which is then posted on social media and emailed back to you.

“Doodles for Dollars” runs through the new year.

Melissa Knicely joined us on QC Morning to talk more about this fundraising effort.

