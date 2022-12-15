‘Carolina Holiday Lights Spectacular’ opens Thursday in Ballantyne’s Backyard Its outdoor walking trail is filled with over a million illuminated lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a new spot to see some holiday lights and have some fun with the entire family.

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular starts Thursday in Ballantyne’s Backyard.

Its outdoor walking trail is filled with over a million illuminated lights and holiday installations like oversized snow globes, decorated trees, a snow tube slide, Santa, ballerinas and a holiday village.

The holiday event runs through Dec. 31 and tickets start at $15.

Hailey Rorie is the director of community relations for Northwood Office. She joined us to talk more about this holiday spectacular.

