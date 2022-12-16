Good ways for high schoolers to prep for college over holiday break This is a good time for high school students to do some college prep work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Between the get-togethers, the traveling and all of the holiday festivities, this is a good time for high school students to do some college prep work.

We’re not talking about studying.

The top things to do over the break to help students get into the school of their choice includes:

Volunteering

College visits

Talking to current college students they know

Reassess the clubs and organizations they’re in

Reassess sports students play

Elizabeth West is the founder of EWC Consulting. She joined QC Morning, along with educational consultant and research specialist Dr. Chris Flowers, about other ways students can prep for college over the holidays.

