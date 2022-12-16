How to clean your Christmas tree: Breathe in without getting sick! AdvantaClean of Monroe tells us how.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A staple for most families around Christmastime is a tree. Tall, green, decorated and full of piney scent.

Sometimes though, that piney scent can be overwhelming and can make it difficult to breathe. To combat that, a local cleaning expert shared some tips to avoid ‘Christmas Tree Syndrome.’

Christmas Tree Syndrome occurs when pollen and mold on the tree becomes potentially dangerous to breathe in.

In fact, researchers at State University of New York found that 70 percent of the molds found in live trees can trigger severe asthma attacks, fatigue and sinus congestion. And artificial trees don’t make it out of the woods either. They too can cause breathing problems if not properly wrapped and stored.

To hear more, listen to our conversation with Lyle Nearby from AdvantaClean of Monroe.

