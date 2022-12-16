Learning about the OBRA Collective with Charlotte is Creative OBRA exists to create immigrant and Latinx-affirming art in order to raise awareness and to celebrate its community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local art group is giving Latinx artists a place to gather and create, and is its work is being highlighted by our friends at Charlotte is Creative.

The OBRA Collective, or ‘Colectiva’ is an interdisciplinary Latinx arts group based right here in Charlotte.

‘OBRA,’ which stands for Observe, Bridge, Respond, Art, was formed in 2013 and exists to create immigrant and Latinx-affirming art in order to raise awareness and to celebrate its community.

The group offers workshops, exhibitions, social and networking events. It also provides creators with awareness and support, while giving them an opportunity to work in studios and create murals.

Tim Miner of Charlotte is Creative, and Megan Gonzalez and Elisa Lopez Trejo of OBRA, joined the show to talk more about the work that the collective is doing.

