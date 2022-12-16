Local students use partnership to create new sneaker designs A partnership with ASICS allowed students from the Charlotte Lab School to create and design new shoes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A partnership between The Whitaker Group and ASICS is giving students at one local school an opportunity to design their own sneakers.

The collaborative sneaker was a part of a student-lead education program with the help with The Whitaker Group (TWG) and ASICS where students at the Charlotte Lab School got to learn and collaborate with team leads in design, marketing, brand, merchandising, sales and creative departments.

Dropping in two colorways that are both limited to 1,500 pairs, they take inspiration from the students’ love for summer and the energy of summer break.

The Yellow colorway takes inspiration from the sunrise and sunset as in the long summer days with the Grey colorway evoking colors of the playground growing up.

Each pair comes with an individually-numbered tag seen on the lateral heel with custom insoles and box that were designed by the students.

The shoes are set to go on sale Dec. 17 via in-store and online at Social Status for $140, with each colorway being individually numbered and limited to 1,500 pairs.

Related: The Spartan Perk Coffee Shop is serving up more than just a drink

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.