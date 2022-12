‘Survivor’ Season 43 winner named He had a big surprise for his castmates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was a historic season for “Survivor” not just for one, but for two reasons.

With all but one of the final votes, Mike Gabler was named Sole Survivor in the season 43 finale.

And he had a big surprise for his castmates.

Gabler joined us to talk about being named the winner of Survivor and that surprise.

