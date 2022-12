Here’s some do-it-yourself ugly Christmas sweaters to wear for the holidays! Watch the video above to see our creations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ugly Christmas sweaters have become as much of a holiday staple as trees, presents and delicious food!

We’re less than a week away from Christmas, so it’s the perfect time for some do-it-yourself ugly Christmas sweaters!

Watch the video above to see our creations.

You may also like: Local students use partnership to create new sneaker designs

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.