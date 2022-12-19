Relieving holiday stress with yoga With just a little bit of yoga, you can help relieve that stress.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays are in full swing and you might be a tad stressed out from all the errands and gifts you’re having to do.

With just a little bit of yoga, you can help relieve that stress.

Sara Guterbock, co-owner of QC Yoga joined QC@3 to teach us deep breathing techniques, a forward fold, simple back posture and more yoga moves to help relax the body and calm the mind.

Focus on the present as a gift and let go of expectations!

