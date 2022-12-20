Loving one another: Bunny therapy with Bunny Blessings Bunny Blessings is a 501c3 nonprofit ministry that serves to fulfill the commandment to Love One Another through adorable bunnies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bunny Blessings is a nonprofit ministry that serves to fulfill the commandment to Love One Another through adorable bunnies.

Teams of volunteers and bunnies provide Animal Assisted Interactions at assisted living facilities, nursing homes, rehab facilities, domestic abuse/homeless shelters, crisis locations, etc throughout the greater Charlotte, NC area, ministering to over 2,000 people per year.

Phillip and Brittany Bryson, the founders of Bunny Blessings joined QC@3 to discuss more.

They spoke about the history, how they’re growing and current needs. They also brought a bunny named Willie along!

