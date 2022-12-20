Three steps on how fight that holiday burnout!

How to fight that holiday burnout! If that holiday countdown gives you a little anxiety, you might be feeling some holiday burnout.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If that holiday countdown gives you a little anxiety, you might be feeling some holiday burnout.

That is okay because the holidays can be overwhelming with finding the perfect gifts, traveling and cooking a big meal.

On QC@3, we learned how to avoid holiday burnout with certified life coach, Dr. Tierini D. Hodges-Murad.

She shares three tips that help you stop holiday burnout and actually enjoy the holiday season this year.

1. Give yourself the gift of grace.

2. Give yourself the gift of permission

3. Give yourself the gift of saying no.

