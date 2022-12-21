Learning proper hosting etiquette for the holidays For holiday party hosts, how do you handle extra people showing up?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all love to get together with family and friends around the holidays, but there are some social graces we need to adhere to while gathering together.

For holiday party hosts, how do you handle extra people showing up? Plus, if you have overnight guests, what should you have ready for them? How do you address if they’ve overstayed their welcome?

Here’s something we can all learn from; how do you politely get out of awkward conversations? We took these questions to Tetnika Marie Williamson with The Poise Group.

Watch the video above for proper holiday etiquette.

