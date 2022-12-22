Kidz That Care is organizing a holiday cookie drop off The drop off will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the Hospitality House of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local organization offering kids an opportunity to serve is looking to deliver some sweet treats this holiday season.

Kidz That Care, which is a nonprofit youth group, was founded in 2018 by four siblings from North Carolina who were looking for ways to help those around them.

This Christmas, the organization is looking for volunteers to deliver cookies and other treats to the guests and staff members at the Hospitality House of Charlotte.

Delivery will begin on Friday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m., although anyone can bring goodies anytime.

Kidz That Care representatives joined the show to talk more about the work that they do, as well as how you can help with both the cookie delivery, and how you can get involved.

For more information, you can watch our segment above and visit Kidz That Care’s website.

Related: ‘Carolina Holiday Lights Spectacular’ opens Thursday in Ballantyne’s Backyard

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.