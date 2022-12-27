Reducing alcohol intake with the Sober Curious Movement The Sober Curious movement is a trend that involves people making a conscious decision to reduce or eliminate their consumption of alcohol

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry January is a trend to start the new year off healthier.

But if you’re still looking for a creative cocktail without the alcohol, we’re joined by Corinne Brown, co-founder of Be Refreshed Beverage Company.

The movement is based on the idea that it is possible to have a fulfilling and enjoyable lifestyle without relying on alcohol, and that abstaining from alcohol can have a number of benefits for physical and mental health.

The Dry January trend started in the United Kingdom in 2013 and has since gained popularity around the world. The idea behind Dry January is to give people an opportunity to reset their relationship with alcohol and to experience the benefits of being sober, such as better sleep, more energy, and improved mental clarity.

