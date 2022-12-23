How to create delicious hot cocoa bombs

It’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, so hot cocoa will be a delicious and appropriate holiday beverage!

Hot cocoa bombs are a perfect holiday treat.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hot cocoa bombs are a perfect holiday treat.

We’re showing you how to make hot cocoa bombs just in time for the chills and the gifts.

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • ½-1 teaspoon vanilla extract (can switch out for whatever flavor extract you like)
  • Powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions:

  • In a pot, stir together chocolate chips, whipping cream, sugar and vanilla on low until melted
  • Pour into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours
  • Using a small scoop or spoon, scoop the chocolate mixture onto a baking sheet lined with wax or parchment paper
  • Place baking sheet into the freezer for 30 minutes or until the balls are cool enough to roll in your hand
  • Roll each scoop into a ball. Dust with powdered sugar if desired
  • Wrap individually in wax paper or place into a zip-top bag or storage container and freeze until ready to use
  • To serve: Add one cup of hot milk or water to a mug. Add one bomb and stir

