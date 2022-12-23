How to create delicious hot cocoa bombs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hot cocoa bombs are a perfect holiday treat.
It’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, so hot cocoa will be a delicious and appropriate holiday beverage!
We’re showing you how to make hot cocoa bombs just in time for the chills and the gifts.
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ½-1 teaspoon vanilla extract (can switch out for whatever flavor extract you like)
- Powdered sugar (optional)
Instructions:
- In a pot, stir together chocolate chips, whipping cream, sugar and vanilla on low until melted
- Pour into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours
- Using a small scoop or spoon, scoop the chocolate mixture onto a baking sheet lined with wax or parchment paper
- Place baking sheet into the freezer for 30 minutes or until the balls are cool enough to roll in your hand
- Roll each scoop into a ball. Dust with powdered sugar if desired
- Wrap individually in wax paper or place into a zip-top bag or storage container and freeze until ready to use
- To serve: Add one cup of hot milk or water to a mug. Add one bomb and stir
