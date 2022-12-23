How to create delicious hot cocoa bombs Hot cocoa bombs are a perfect holiday treat.

It’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, so hot cocoa will be a delicious and appropriate holiday beverage!

We’re showing you how to make hot cocoa bombs just in time for the chills and the gifts.

Ingredients:

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½-1 teaspoon vanilla extract (can switch out for whatever flavor extract you like)

Powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions:

In a pot, stir together chocolate chips, whipping cream, sugar and vanilla on low until melted

Pour into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours

Using a small scoop or spoon, scoop the chocolate mixture onto a baking sheet lined with wax or parchment paper

Place baking sheet into the freezer for 30 minutes or until the balls are cool enough to roll in your hand

Roll each scoop into a ball. Dust with powdered sugar if desired

Wrap individually in wax paper or place into a zip-top bag or storage container and freeze until ready to use

To serve: Add one cup of hot milk or water to a mug. Add one bomb and stir

