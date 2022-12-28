Making a delicious New Year’s Eve party cocktail!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost 2023 and that means you might be celebrating on New Year’s Eve!

Whether you’re going out or staying in, Bob Peters of Bob Peters Innovative Cocktails and Consulting shows us the perfect cocktail punch for your NYE Party.

The cocktail is called the Southern Star Punch. Here are the ingredients:

One bottle of Southern Star Double Rye

One bottle of prosecco

.75 liters of Honey Vanilla Chamomile tea brewed double strong

75 liters of fresh pressed orange

.25 liters of fresh pressed lemon

Simple syrup to taste (about .5 liters)

You can add everything straight to the bowl over ice. It serves approximately 10 people

