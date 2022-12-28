Mind your Mannorism in 2023

Mind your Mannorism in the new year Knowing proper manners and etiquette can go a long way, and the new year is a good time to start learning and putting those lessons into practice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Knowing proper manners and etiquette can go a long way, and the new year is a good time to start learning and putting those lessons into practice.

Rachelle Logan, etiquette expert and founder of Rachelle Logan Media Corporation, is offering classes on Mannorism.

It’s a word she’s made up and trademarked to include an extension of manners to include respect, discipline an self-confidence.

She also offers public speaking classes that incorporate the Mannorism skills

For the little ones ages 4 and up, she teaches table manners and public speaking (how to do introductions, greetings, proper handshakes, how to speak in front of people, etc.).

She also teaches everyday etiquette for children ages 3 and older – things like saying please and thank you, holding the door, letting the elderly and handicapped individuals have your seat and more.

You can check them out for yourself rachellleloganmedia.com. Find her on Instagram and Facebook under rachelleloganmedia.

