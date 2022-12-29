Need a home security system? An expert helps us choose the best one One way a lot of people try to keep their packages safe is home security systems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We hear about them all the time, especially around the holidays.

They are so-called porch pirates, who steal packages right off people’s front porches.

According to the online safety guide SafeWise, thieves took an estimated 260 million packages this year. That’s up from 210 million last year.

One way a lot of people try to keep their packages safe is home security systems.

There are so many out there on the market; maybe you got a new system over the holidays.

Mike Fitton, the owner of Home Technology Solutions, dropped by QC Morning to help us make sure we’re getting the most out of those doorbell cameras and alarm systems.

