Resolve to exercise more? BODY20 Ballantyne has ways to help get in shape in 2023

BODY20 Ballantyne has ways to help get in shape in 2023 QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at BODY20 Ballantyne looking into some ways to help us get in shape in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re just a few days into the new year and a lot of people are working on their resolutions ... if you even made a resolution.

A survey by consumer survey company Statista looks at this year’s most common resolutions.

At no surprise at No. 1, 52% of people say they want to exercise more.

Going along with that, half of the respondents said they want to eat healthier. Around 40% of people want to lose weight, while 39% of people want to save more money and 37% want to spend more time with family and friends.

But going back to No. 1, a lot of people will be heading to the gym this month with the hopes of keeping that resolution to get in shape or lose weight.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at BODY20 Ballantyne looking into some ways to help us get in shape in 2023.

Getting in shape in 2023 It was the No. 1 resolution people made.

You may also like: Learn how to cleanse your body and space as the new year begins

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.