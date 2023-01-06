Here’s how to win a $1 million restaurant

Winning a chance to own your own restaurant What if you were given a $1 million budget and a design team for your own restaurant? That's what someone is going to win as part of the Own Your Own Restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What would you do if you had the chance to own your own restaurant? A nationwide competition is underway to help you do just that!

Applications for the Own Your Own Restaurant competition are open through March 31.

The winner will get a $1 million budget and a team to design and build the restaurant of their dreams.

The restaurant will be opened in Burgaw, N.C.; a quintessential Hallmark town close to the beach. It’s been the backdrop to more than 40 Hollywood films and television shows.

The competition is open to adults ages 18 and over. Apply today at ownyourown.com.

