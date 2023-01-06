Sticking around: Self-adhesive wallpaper making for stylish, cost-effective design choice

Put up your own stick-on wallpaper Peel and stick wallpaper has been gaining popularity among renters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wallpaper is back and here to stay.

For one, it comes in several styles and textures, it’s great at hiding imperfections, and is a cost-efficient way to give your home a makeover. And it’s easier than ever to install.

Self-adhesive wallcoverings have come a long way, according to Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio.

She, Kristen Miranda and Mary King put the self-adhesive wallpaper to the test in the QC lounge.

