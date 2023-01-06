Trailing about: Carolina Thread Trail providing more than 500 miles of trails

The CTT stretches through 15 counties across the Carolinas.

Exploring the Carolina Thread Trail 2023 has been named Year of the Trail, so here are some suggestions through the Carolinas!

By Brandy Beard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s official – 2023 is Year of the Trails (at least according to the North Carolina State Legislature)! And who better to join us for a little trail talk than Brett Baronak, Carolina Threat Trail director?

CTT is a network of more than 500 miles of biking, biking and paddling trails across 15 counties in the Carolinas, so there’s a little something for everyone.

A couple of newer spots are the Mountain Creek Park in Catawba County and the Rocky Branch Trail that connects Belmont and Cramerton.

Coming soon is the long-awaited connection of Little Sugar Creek Greenway between Brandywine and Tyvola, and Little Sugar Creek Greenway connection from Pineville to the NC-SC state line.

Finding a Carolina Thread Trail near you is as easy as going online to carolinathreadtrailmap.org.

