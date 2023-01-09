Know the changes to child support in NC that took effect this year It’s not the best nickname in the world, but January is also known as “Divorce Month.”

That’s because the divorce rate goes up after the new year.

A 2016 report from the University of Washington looked at data spanning from 2001 to 2015 and found that every year, there was a consistent rise in divorce proceedings in January.

Those numbers continue to rise in February and peak in March.

For a lot of families, those proceedings include child support and there are some changes to the North Carolina Child Support Guidelines that kicked in this year, such as the combined gross income threshold increasing from $30,000 to $40,000 per month.

Chris Miller, a family law attorney and certified family financial mediator, joined us to talk more about these changes.

