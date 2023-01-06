Understanding which protein powders and bars may be right for you A licensed dietician joined the show to discuss the different types of protein supplements and products available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many people this time of year, resolutions are still intact, meaning many are striving to eat healthier and stay physically fit.

As a way of accomplishing those goals, lots of people turn to protein snacks as a way to fill their bellies and recover from exercise.

To help guide you through the protein waters, licensed dietician and owner of RxRD Nutrition, Matthew Dengler, joined the show to discuss different types of protein supplements, as well as the pros and cons of each.

Dengler says the best products are often the ones with the simplest lists of ingredients - that means a limited number of substances actually in the bar, as well as a limited number of sugar alcohols and artificial flavors.

To see which supplements he recommends, and to learn more about which products may be best for you, be sure to watch our full conversation above.

