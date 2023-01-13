High school basketball tournament to honor Dr. King’s legacy The MLK P.E.A.C.E. Basketball Showcase is set for Saturday, Jan. 14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the MLK Holiday approaches, a local non-profit called Back To The Basics is honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a high school basketball tournament this weekend.

The MLK P.E.A.C.E. Basketball Showcase is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Carole Hoefener Center, located at 615 E. 6th St., in Charlotte. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and admission is $10, while kids 8 and under are free.

The tournament will feature men’s and women’s basketball teams going head-to-head.

Ahead of the big event, Fred Sanders and Carl Harris stopped by QC Morning to share the mission behind the MLK event.

You may also like: 10th year of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway with groundbreaking

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.