Missing summer? Check out these warm vacation destinations in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re currently in the heart of winter, which means many people are dreaming about the return of sunny skies and warm weather.

To help us look ahead, Beth Pesakoff, owner of Let’s Talk Travel, joined the show to talk about some awesome places to vacation this year.

Among her list of travel destinations are Costa Rica and Mexico.

She also discussed some logistics you will need to keep in mind. Is your passport still up to date? How far in advance should you book your trip? Are you looking for an adventure, or some lazy down-time?

