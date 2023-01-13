Three creative places to visit in 2023 Last week, our friends at Charlotte Is Creative introduced us to three creatives to keep an eye on in 2023.

This week, Tim Miner and Matt Olin are giving us three places you’re going to want to check out this year.

They are:

Archive , a Black woman-owned culture and coffee shop

, a Black woman-owned culture and coffee shop The Photo Outfitters , created by two lifelong photographers

, created by two lifelong photographers Concord, NC, where one woman is working to transform it into “Funkytown”

Watch the video above for more on why these three are must-stop destinations in 2023, plus two more to grow on!

