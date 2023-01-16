Taking an interest in gems and minerals to create jewelry Unique jewelry is made by hand and transformed by being heated over 1,000 degrees.

On QC@3, we talked about taking an interest in gems and minerals and turning it into beautiful jewelry with Kate Kaplan, the designer and owner of Kate’s Trinkets & Treasures (TNT).

Kate established TNT in 2003. Her current work shows a touch of whimsy, consisting of copper, dichroic glass and enamel, specializing in hair accessories.

