Taking an interest in gems and minerals to create jewelry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Unique jewelry is made by hand and transformed by being heated over 1,000 degrees.

On QC@3, we talked about taking an interest in gems and minerals and turning it into beautiful jewelry with Kate Kaplan, the designer and owner of Kate’s Trinkets & Treasures (TNT).

Kate established TNT in 2003. Her current work shows a touch of whimsy, consisting of copper, dichroic glass and enamel, specializing in hair accessories.

