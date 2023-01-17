Creating solitaire rugs of your favorite things! Faith Nixon, the owner of Solitaire, joined us to teach us how to make a tufted rug.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are so many ways to get creative and try something new and today, we are getting some inspiration from others with a fun way to brighten up your living space with something fun and personalized.

She shows us the finishing process, what goes into it, and the types of glue, shavers and scissors you will need. The next pop-up with tufted rugs will be on Jan. 21 from 1-5 p.m. at Fonts Flora Brewery at Optimist Hall.

