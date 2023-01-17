Kitchen De-Cluttering: Here’s what you need and what you don’t

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can’t have just one spatula or spoon; you’ve got to have several different sizes of pots and pans.
Before you know it, your drawers and cabinets are full.
But do we really need all that?
Fred Tiess is a master instructor at Johnson & Wales University. He went through the drawers in the QC Kitchen and let us know what we really need and what we don’t.
The team @JWUCharlotte helped us clean up our kitchens - and keep only the tools we really need! pic.twitter.com/WjJiZTNDSi— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 17, 2023
You may also like: Taking an interest in gems and minerals to create jewelry
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.