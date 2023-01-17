How do you get back on track with your New Year's resolutions? If you set a New Year’s Resolution, you could be going strong, but for many of us, we might have fallen off track.

According to the University of Scranton, about 80 percent of people don’t stick to their resolutions.

January 17th is Ditch Your New Year’s Resolution Day, but instead of cuddling up with a pint of ice cream or skipping the gym Nancy Beard, a certified life coach joined us to help get us back on track.

Beard teaches us how to stay committed, create a specific plan of action, celebrate and review monthly, and why we shouldn’t look at the data.

