Transforming trash into a unique work of art

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’ve seen them on catwalks during New York Fashion week a few years ago, or maybe you’re looking for the perfect piece to help you stand out.

We’re talking about transforming a piece of trash into a unique work of art.

Kelly and Larry Taylor of Smoking Repeats joined QC@3 to show us how to compliment your unique style with high-quality upcycled cigar box purses/handbags, stash boxes, and novelty artsy finds.

These boxes debuted the catwalks during New York Fashion Week in 2021.

If you are in Charlotte, you may also find Smoking Repeats’ wearable art in the gift shop of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.

