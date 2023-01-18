‘Counterculture Festival’ bringing fun, alcohol-free event to Camp North End

‘Counterculture Festival’ bucking trend that socializing has to involve alcohol It was created by the Counterculture Club, a global alcohol-free social community and events company based in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A lot of people give up alcohol for “Dry January,” but there are also plenty of people who just never drink throughout the year.

Now, there’s an initiative dedicated to forming friendships without relying on alcohol.

The Counterculture Festival is coming to Camp North End on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Organizers said the festival will be the first and largest in the southeast dedicated to “celebrating the innovative and expansive world of nonalcoholic beverages.”

The club is open to drinkers, non-drinkers and everyone in between who are looking for new ways to socialize and form friendships without relying on alcohol.

Molly Ruggere, the club and festival founder, stopped by to tell us more about the initiative.

