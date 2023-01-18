Dip with a kick: Make Harper’s fire roasted salsa recipe Tripp Cagle stopped by the QC Morning studio to share the story of the restaurant’s salsa.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Start your week off with a kick by celebrating Hot and Spicy Food Day with Harper’s fire roasted salsa recipe.

Tripp Cagle, hospitality director and regional supervisor for Burke Hospitality Group, stopped by the QC Morning studio to share the story of the restaurant’s salsa and how you can make it at home.

The salsa was created by a chef manager at Harper’s restaurant years ago and is made with a live hickory wood grill.

Roma tomatoes and onions are grilled for this recipe, and heat can be added by using more chipotles.

Harper’s has been around since 1987. The first location was on Woodlawn Road; now it is located at 6518 Fairview Rd., across from SouthPark Mall.

You can find out more information by visiting harpersrestaurants.com or checking them out on Instagram @harpers_southpark.

Fire Roasted Salsa

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ lbs Roma tomatoes, with cores removed

2 Large yellow onions, peeled and cut in thirds

3 Cups canned roasted red peppers

1/2 Cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 Cup tomato juice

1 Cup Bloody Mary Mix - Tabasco Brand

1 Cup canned tomatillos, without juice

1 Cup tomatillo juice

1/4 Cup lime juice

3/4 oz Chipotle peppers (rinse off juice)

3/4 oz raw, peeled whole garlic (see below)

1 1/2 Tbs. salt

1 1/2 Tbs. cumin

1 1/2 Tbs. table grind black pepper

FOR THE ROASTED GARLIC:

Lightly coat peeled garlic with blended oil, place on a sizzling pan, and cover with aluminum foil. Place in convection oven at 300 degrees and cook until garlic is soft. Remove from oven and let garlic cool off. Once garlic is cool, rough chop and add to rest of ingredients.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prep first two items, and grill until well charred. Make sure the onions are cooked thoroughly, and that they are soft to the touch. Place in hotel pan, cover with plastic wrap, and chill.

Gather other items and place in bowl. Add onions and tomatoes. Mix until smooth.

Cover, label, and date.

