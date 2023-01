Exploring the Museum of Illusions in uptown Charlotte QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there to learn more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the first new museum to open in Charlotte in more than a decade and it’ll have you second-guessing everything!

The Museum of Illusions opened last month inside the Ally Charlotte Center in uptown Charlotte, near Bank of America Stadium.

