Looking into a local skin care company's work to help cancer survivors Diamond’s Body Care donates 10% of all proceeds to survivors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local business owner is using her products to give back to those in her community who have fought, or are fighting, various types of cancer.

Diamond Brown, CEO of Diamond’s Body Care, joined the show to talk about her work.

She said her business is on a mission to help hydrate the skin of women who deal with dry and sensitive skin due to chemotherapy and radiation treatments, all while donating 10% of proceeds to cancer survivors.

Diamond’s Body Care has partnerships with airports in Charlotte and Atlanta, Kimpton Hotels, and the Spa by J.W. Marriott in uptown Charlotte.

Brown is also using her success to help mentor young women seeking to be entrepreneurs.

