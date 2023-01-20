Party Magic: Put a twist on the traditional princess celebration PrincessMe Parties is a luxury, one-of-a-kind spa and party company based in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking to make a birthday or special occasion magical in the Charlotte area, PrincessMe Parties could be the outlet for you.

The business markets itself as a luxury, one-of-a-kind spa and party company dedicated to providing clients with a safe and fun environment where kids can be themselves while being pampered like a princess.

Nia Brown, the owner of the company, joined the show to talk more about PrincessMe Parties, as well as demonstrate an art activity that your princesses are sure to love.

She also discussed her desire to give back to the community.

You can watch our full segment above to learn more about the royal experience.

Also Read: Looking into a local skin care company’s work to help cancer survivors

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.