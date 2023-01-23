Diagnosing and treating fibroids Dr. Kelley Rouse, an OB/GYN with Atrium Health, stopped by QC Morning to tell us more about how to deal with fibroids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a condition that many women deal with, but the thing is you may not even know it.

Fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during the childbearing years.

Not all women have symptoms so they may not even know they have them.

Some symptoms include pelvic pressure or pain, frequent urination and backache or leg pains.

