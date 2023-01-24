Making a gluten free and vegan Al Pastor taco In the QC Kitchen, we try our hands at making some vegan and gluten-free tacos.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’re trying to work in a few more veggies into your diet or possibly switching out some red meat, but those changes don’t mean you need to sacrifice taste.

Cindy Kassebaum, co-owner of Taco Vegano CLT joins us.

“Al Pastor” is one the most traditional taco in Mexico. It is served on corn tortillas, and garnished with grilled pineapple, cilantro & onions. You have a choice of red or green salsa on top. It is a delicious vegan gluten-free taco, full of flavor!

Here are the ingredients:

· 2 chile anchos peppers

· 4 guajillo peppers

· ½ teaspoon Cinnamon

· ½ teaspoon Black pepper

· ½ teaspoon of salt

· 2 tablespoon Olive oil

· ½ White onion

· 1 cup of fresh bitter orange

