Making a peanut butter shake for National Peanut Butter Day On QC@3, Alexandra Sampson, a franchise partner joined us to show us how to make a Peanut Butter and Jacked Refuel Shake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Project LeanNation is a nutrition company dedicated to educating, supporting, and creating better health through prepared healthy meals.

Project LeanNation’s PB & Jacked Refuel Shake is made with almond milk, vanilla whey protein powder, oats, natural peanut butter, blueberries, grape amino energy, and ice.

Project LeanNation’s PB & Jacked refuel shake is inspired by the iconic peanut butter and jelly sandwich and is specifically formulated to help you kick start muscle repair and recovery. This shakes packs: 511 calories, 42g protein, 51g carbohydrates, 22g fat, and 100% delicious.

They are currently welcoming Founding Members who will gain access to exclusive pricing, swag and free InBody consultations.

