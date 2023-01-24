Mimosa Grill shows us a healthy, hearty meal for winter Chef Peter Deitrick with Mimosa Grill was in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make their roasted squash grain bowl.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it’s cold outside, you want something that’s warm and hearty to eat.

You can have that and still be healthy.

Chef Peter Deitrick with Mimosa Grill was in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make their roasted squash grain bowl, a vegan dish that includes squash, black rice, quinoa, baby kale, baby heirloom carrots and green chickpea vinaigrette.

Here’s everything you need to make it at home!

Ingredients:

Green Chickpea Vinaigrette

4C fresh green chickpeas

2Tbs lemon juice

.5C red wine vinegar

1C olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Blend until smooth, more oil can be added

Grain Bowl

1oz olive oil

2oz blanched tri-color carrot

4pc cherry tomato

2oz small diced roasted squash

1oz green chickpeas

1oz quinoa

2oz wild rice

2oz baby spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil and add the carrot and the squash. Then add the tomato and chickpeas for 30 seconds

Add the quinoa and wild rice and cover with the spinach

Stir until warm and plate over the vinaigrette.

