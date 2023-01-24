Mimosa Grill shows us a healthy, hearty meal for winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it’s cold outside, you want something that’s warm and hearty to eat.
You can have that and still be healthy.
Chef Peter Deitrick with Mimosa Grill was in the QC Kitchen showing us how to make their roasted squash grain bowl, a vegan dish that includes squash, black rice, quinoa, baby kale, baby heirloom carrots and green chickpea vinaigrette.
All of the healthy things! Making a roasted squash grain bowl with the chef at the fabulous @MimosaGrillCLT! pic.twitter.com/3zzNmUIq8l— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 24, 2023
Here’s everything you need to make it at home!
Ingredients:
Green Chickpea Vinaigrette
- 4C fresh green chickpeas
- 2Tbs lemon juice
- .5C red wine vinegar
- 1C olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Blend until smooth, more oil can be added
Grain Bowl
- 1oz olive oil
- 2oz blanched tri-color carrot
- 4pc cherry tomato
- 2oz small diced roasted squash
- 1oz green chickpeas
- 1oz quinoa
- 2oz wild rice
- 2oz baby spinach
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat the oil and add the carrot and the squash. Then add the tomato and chickpeas for 30 seconds
- Add the quinoa and wild rice and cover with the spinach
- Stir until warm and plate over the vinaigrette.
