Writing Sprints group help local writers learn The group writes for 25 minutes, takes a five-minute break, and then writes for another five-minute break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - That’s Novel Writing Group is an informal group that allows folks to come and write together every other Thursday.

The group writes for 25 minutes, takes a five-minute break, and then writes for another five-minute break.

They use the last half hour of the event to talk about things you’re struggling with related to writing, to get feedback or to just hang out.

Also Read: Making a lattice pie crust for National Pie Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.