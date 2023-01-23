Making a lattice pie crust for National Pie Day Monday is one of two pie (P-I-E) days in the year. The other is Dec. 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you go with something savory like pot pie for dinner or a sweet treat for dessert, it’s National Pie Day!

Most people think National Pie Day is March 14, but that’s the math pi - 3.14.

Monday is one of two pie (P-I-E) days in the year. The other is Dec. 1.

So, what makes something a pie?

Pie is defined as a baked food having a filling - whether it’s meat, fruit, pudding, whatever - prepared in a pastry-lined pan and often topped with a pastry crust.

It can be savory or sweet. If there’s no crust on top, it’s called an open-face pie.

In honor of National Pie Day, our friends at Carolina Pie Company showed us how to create a lattice pie crust.

