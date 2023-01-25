'This is My Brain on Anxiety' comes to Charlotte theater The show will be coming to Booth Playhouse Theater on Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After turning her anxiety from the pandemic into a one-woman show, a local writer and producer is returning to the stage here in Charlotte to break down a tough topic of black women facing anxiety.

Before she takes the stage is Mia McClure, creator, writer, director and producer of “This Is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of An Anxious, Black Woman.”

The show will be coming to Booth Playhouse Theater on Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm.

This live production is also Mia’s attempt to have a chat with the black community about mental health. She hopes to inspire her audiences to get help if they are dealing with anxiety or any mental health issues.

