‘This is My Brain on Anxiety’ comes to Charlotte theater

'This is My Brain on Anxiety' comes to Charlotte theater The show will be coming to Booth Playhouse Theater on Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After turning her anxiety from the pandemic into a one-woman show, a local writer and producer is returning to the stage here in Charlotte to break down a tough topic of black women facing anxiety.

Before she takes the stage is Mia McClure, creator, writer, director and producer of “This Is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of An Anxious, Black Woman.”

The show will be coming to Booth Playhouse Theater on Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm.

This live production is also Mia’s attempt to have a chat with the black community about mental health. She hopes to inspire her audiences to get help if they are dealing with anxiety or any mental health issues.

Also Read: Writing Sprints group help local writers learn

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.