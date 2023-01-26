Take a glimpse at The Bulb's work to provide produce to food insecure communities The organization works to provide fresh local produce to communities in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One local organization is working hard to ensure that all mouths are getting fed in Charlotte and the surrounding area.

The Bulb, a donation-based nonprofit mobile farmers market, is bringing local produce to food insecure communities in need.

Ebonee Bailey and Any Garcia Popoca joined the show to tell us more about their mission, and the good work they did in 2022.

The organization is always looking for people to get involved, whether it be through volunteering, donations, job opportunities or community partnership.

Part of the proceeds from WBTV’s Family Cookbook will go directly to The Bulb to help them continue their work well into the new year.

