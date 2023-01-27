Checking out all the art at Flux Galleries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You know the saying; one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
That’s certainly the case for some artists in our area.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at the Flux Galleries near Optimist Hall Thursday morning.
She learned about the work of artists Arno and Luvly Moon. They create sculptures and murals made of discarded scraps and things left alongside the road.
We also explored the work of other artists in the “Swamp.”
We are live from Flux Galleries in #NoDa today checking out the Arko & Luvly Moon exhibit! It’s super cool! #CLT @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/CTDeJenJqs— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 26, 2023
