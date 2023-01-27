Checking out all the art at Flux Galleries QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at the Flux Galleries near Optimist Hall Thursday morning. (wbtv)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You know the saying; one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

That’s certainly the case for some artists in our area.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at the Flux Galleries near Optimist Hall Thursday morning.

She learned about the work of artists Arno and Luvly Moon. They create sculptures and murals made of discarded scraps and things left alongside the road.

We also explored the work of other artists in the “Swamp.”

Exploring NoDa's Flux Galleries We got a tour of the galleries on Thursday. (wbtv)

Explore Flux Galleries' colorful immersive art exhibit in NoDa The Arko & Luvly Moon exhibit at Flux Galleries is on display through Sunday.

You may also like: ‘This is My Brain on Anxiety’ comes to Charlotte theater

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.