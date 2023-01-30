Check This Out: Making cool locally-branded creations with a 3D printer

Making cool creations with a 3D printer A local printing expert showed off some of his Charlotte-branded creations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local man is using his talents to craft some really cool Charlotte-branded creations.

Joel Bonasera, owner of Making Things CLT, joined the show to talk about several of his awesome 3D-printed products.

Among them are a Charlotte skyline chess board, the city’s name in script, and Queen City landmarks.

He discussed how he designs and makes his products, the software it requires, and the STEM work he does with local schools and organizations.

Be sure to watch our segment above to hear more and check out some of his awesome creations.

