Getting creative with simple tools at Paper Clouds

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you like crafting but don’t love gathering all the items like paper, pens, glue, and glitter.

It can all become a lot of work for a simple craft.

Now there’s an easier way to enjoy all the fun without all the hard work.

Paper Clouds is an all-in-one craft kit company. They provide the instructions and all the materials you need to make beautiful, do-it-yourself, craft projects.

They currently offer five crafts kits: Candle making, tie dye, resin coasters and trays, soap, and clay.

