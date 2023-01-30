Local artists design ‘Charlotte’ letters to display during tourist breakfast

Local artists design 'Charlotte' letters Nine artists across the region that designed or painted 'Charlotte' letters for a tourism breakfast this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A group of artists recently were commissioned to paint, sculpt or build letters spelling out ‘Charlotte’ to be displayed at a breakfast this past week.

One of those artists, Carla Aaron-Lopez, joined the show along with one of our friends over at Charlotte is Creative.

In total, nine artists across the region, one to craft each letter in the city’s name, participated.

The letters were displayed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) Partners in Tourism breakfast.

Aaron-Lopez worked on the crown, which served as the letter ‘O’ and represents Charlotte’s nickname, the Queen City.

To hear more about the project, as well as about her art career and background, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

