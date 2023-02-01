Keeping indoor plants happy and healthy Roses are great but maybe this year you’re hoping to give a non-traditional gift.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is estimated that more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day.

Roses are great but maybe this year you’re hoping to give a non-traditional gift.

Think of indoor plants like succulents and air plants.

Here to tell us all things to keep those plants happy and healthy is April Tyner of Life Doesn’t Succ.

Here are some tips for air plants:

Rain water is best for air plants.

To care for them submerge in water for about 2 minutes once a week. don’t forget about them! You can also use a spray bottle to mist in between submerging.

Bright-indirect/filtered light is best, but can survive under fluorescents so they make great office plants.

Also Read: Bulla Gastrobar offering romantic Valentine’s Day feast for two

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.